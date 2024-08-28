There are many cameras in those few nearby streets, but the spot where Sharon Verzeni died is not covered by footage.

Investigations continue in an attempt to find the turning point in this case which has now become a real intricate mystery. The death of Sharon Verzeni it still has no explanation, with a culprit, a motive, a clear and crystalline dynamic.

“Someone might have seen something that evening, but maybe they are afraid to talk,” says Sergio Ruocco, Sharon Verzeni’s boyfriend, almost a month afterhomocide of the young partner. The investigation continues into the murder of the barmaid, who was stabbed several times while walking at night through the streets of Terno d’Isola, in the province of Bergamo, last July 30. The investigators seem to still be at sea.

It’s been weeks of searching, but the authorities still have no convincing lead. No suspects, no names. The investigations they continue without stopping and focus on via Castegnate and the surrounding areas. Cameras, witnesses, some more or less reliable and decisive, everything to get to understand who was on that street with Sharon Verzeni that night.

Today, the municipal administration closed the streets in the centre of Terno d’Isola to complete the reliefs and search for the murder weapon in flowerbeds and manholes. “It seems incredible to me that no camera captured anything, that there isn’t even an image,” Ruocco said in an interview with ‘La Repubblica’. There are many cameras in those few streets near the murder site, but the spot where Sharon Verzeni died is not covered by footage. There are over 50 cameras in the town, but so far none have captured the face of the killer.

Ruocco has only assumptions on who could be responsible: “The only thing that comes to mind is that it could have been some customer of the bar where she worked, someone who maybe bothered her, but she never said anything to me. She also did some work as a beautician at home, but only for people we knew well, relatives or friends. Maybe they mistook her for someone else.”

It doesn’t seem to have been anyone’s choice unbalancedsince, as Sharon Verzeni’s partner states, “no suspicious people have ever been seen”. Even the hypothesis of a stalker seems unlikely, excluded by Ruoco without a shadow of a doubt.