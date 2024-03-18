In tears, the Neapolitan singer gives good news to all his fans. Nino D'Angelo he will become a grandfather for the sixth time. A big family celebration for this happy announcement regarding one of the most loved interpreters of the Neapolitan song of all time. Singer who, however, has one regret: in his life he was an absent father.

On the occasion of his interview with Verissimo, in the television lounge of Silvia Toffaninthe neo-melodic singer spoke of all the joys of his life, but also of the many pains he felt on his skin.

He spoke at length about his family, the most important thing he has. But also of his great love for the city of Naples. She even cried remembering the mother passed away at 58 years old for a stroke.

“Soon, my wife and I will celebrate 45 years of marriage. We are growing old together and we are happy, we still look like sweethearts when we walk hand in hand. We are always there for each other“.

Nino D'Angelo grandfather for the sixth time, the announcement to very true

With these words the neo-melodic singer announced that he will soon have a sixth grandchild. From his relationship with Annamaria Gallo, the singer had two sons, Antonio, born in 1979, and Vincenzo, born in 1983. And they made him a grandfather. Six times, seeing the baby on the way.

“I will become a grandfather for the sixth time. My grandchildren, I always say, are the toys I didn't have as a child, I have so much fun with them. I'm a better grandfather than I was a dad. When my children were little I was so busy with work, developing my career. When I tell them that I could have done and given more, they tell me that they understood my sacrifices, they are not angry, on the contrary, they are very happy. I, however, have made my dreams come true, in my life I have done what I dreamed of as a child“.

