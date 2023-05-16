Aboukhlal’s shocking response to sports councilor after refusal to wear rainbow jersey cost him his job. And the club opens an internal investigation

A good name could have been made with the goals and plays on the pitch that allowed Toulouse to close a freshman season in Ligue 1 with a well-deserved salvation and above all a French cup on their bulletin board. Thirteen goals, five assists between the championship and the cup: yet the striker Zakaria Aboukhlal is now being talked about for his positions and controversial attitudes on homophobia and his relationship with women, costing him the suspension by the club owned by the RedBird group , which also controls Milan.

Origins — The 23-year-old Moroccan, born and raised in Holland where he was trained at Willem II, landed in France last summer from Alkmaar. Before that, however, he had also passed through PSV. Ligue 1 is his first experience abroad, even though he had refused to move to England when still a teenager. Nonetheless, the Dutchman, who passed through the Oranje youth team, shouldn’t lack a certain openness, given his origins: Moroccan mother, former athletics champion, Libyan father, all in a European country. In Toulouse, however, Morocco’s now national team, with whom he played in the World Cup historically reaching the semifinals, deservedly made his way, confirming the potential highlighted in the French club’s recruitment software. See also Cardinal: “Milan? A hidden gem, among the best investment options ever”

Respect — However, what the famous data have not highlighted is its incompatibility with awareness campaigns against homophobia, and more. In fact, Aboukhlal preferred not to participate in the match against Nantes on Sunday so as not to have to wear the shirt with the number in the colors of the LGBTQIA+ rainbow. Like him, two other teammates, but the attacker wanted to explain his choice via social media, demanding respect in the name of his religious principles that prevent him from supporting a campaign that calls for respect and the fight against discrimination. An ambiguous position, as also underlined by the team.

Apologies — But Aboukhlal was suspended for other reasons. During the celebrations of the French cup, deservedly won against Nantes with its final seal (5-0), there was in fact a disagreement with the councilor for sport and deputy mayor of the city, Laurence Arribagé, who asked for a some silence to the players. According to the reconstruction made by RmcSport, Aboukhlal replied by demanding an apology and saying: “In my house, women don’t talk like that to men”. The club therefore decided yesterday to clarify by opening an internal investigation, and suspending the player who is now training separately. See also Carlos Queiroz, cornered: they ask for his resignation in Iran for these harsh words

May 16 – 10:26

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#house #women #dont #talk #men #Toulouse #suspends #homophobic #bomber