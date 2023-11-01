It is a fiction, although there is a lot of real inspiration in his character. She is one of those anonymous poor-class women in the 1930s, who are references for their perseverance and patience but also for their fight to support a family that, having nothing, achieved happiness through the love they transmitted. «For me Rosario is my grandmother, my mother. They are my aunts. She is my DNA, she is my genetics. I come from the countryside, I am Galician and I come from a working-class family. The values ​​that this character has taught me have been instilled in me at home. It means being a good person, studying, training to be prepared for life and not bowing down to anyone,” reveals actress Myriam Gallego, one of the protagonists of ‘La Moderna’, the daily series on La 1 that airs from Monday to Friday. at 4:30 p.m.

At 47 years old, the Galician interpreter returns to television with a daily fiction, in which she plays Rosario Martín, a feisty woman, used to fighting to take care of her family and raise her children. To achieve this, she will have to face her physical deterioration and her poverty. In fiction she is the mother of Matilde (played by Helena Ezquerro), the eldest of four siblings who she must take care of and support her surroundings, in addition to overcoming the disadvantages of belonging to the most humble social class. Going to work at the La Moderna tea room will change her life.

For Gallego, as he confessed, it was the role he had been waiting for for a long time. «They offered me another character in the series, who was in the profile of what I had been doing in my career. But they sent me the scripts and I liked Rosario, a minor character but he was the one I wanted,” he says. She fit what she was looking for to grow as an actress. «I was looking for this change of record. They always offered me the same characters and I preferred to stay at home with my children, because it was like repeating the same role,” she argues.

great fictions



During his extensive television career, he has participated in great Spanish fictions such as ‘Periodistas’, ‘Águila Roja’ or ‘Instinto’, and he has also been offered other daily series that, however, did not seduce him. With ‘La Moderna’, however, he saw it clearly. «I wanted to work for the public of daily series. I wanted to work for those men, those women or those young people who have another time in life. That they are not in such a hurry, that I think they receive you in a different way at home because they wait for you the next day to see you,” says the actress.

In ‘Águila Roja’, Gallego grew professionally. The legendary series ended, but the actress paused because the roles she was offered did not excite her. Characters came to him that, he explains, “had to do a little with the color” of ‘The Marquesa’, whom he gave life in the fiction that ended on TVE in 2016 and where he shared a cast with actors such as David Janer, Francis Lorenzo or Inma Cuesta.

«They were all great, powerful or hypersexualized women. I’m exhausted of those characters. I really enjoyed ‘The Marquise’. “It has been nine years where I couldn’t be more of a thug because they gave me wonderful creative freedom,” she says. «But when you continually get the same offers on all projects. “I have had to protect myself as an interpreter and start saying no,” she adds.

Of that season



The public channel’s latest bet returns to the Madrid of the 1930s. ‘La Moderna’ is based on ‘Tea rooms’, a novel published in 1934 and one of the best known by Luisa Carnés, one of the great writers of the Generation 27. The author was inspired by her own experiences as a waitress in a Madrid pastry shop. The book is a chronicle focused on the real experiences of women of the time.

A story of brave and hard-working women, which has also served as inspiration for Gallego herself. «My father rebelled with all of his bosses when he considered that they were mistreating a colleague for being homosexual or for any other condition. And I have lived that. My family was not one to talk, but they have educated me with his examples and actions,” she is honest.

With the role of Rosario, she also has a memory of her mother. «My mother started studying when I was older. She was a dressmaker and was also a cleaner later, but she studied at night. I have that example engraved in the pores of my skin. She was that type of woman I wanted to represent; humble people, but with great dignity,” defends the actress.