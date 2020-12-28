A dabbawallah, bicycle delivery man, from Bombay (India), in 2015. Illustrative photo. (PUNIT PARANJPE / AFP)

The Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions are hitting poor and informal workers on the front lines. This is particularly the case with the dabbawallahs in Bombay, India. With their white outfits, bikes, and metal lunchbox, these delivery men have been a symbol of the country’s largest city for over a century. But today they are on the brink.

Dabbawallahs are part of the soul of Bombay, a bit like booksellers in Paris. A film made them famous in the eyes of the whole world: The LunchBox. A delivery error will create a romance between a housewife who thinks she’s cooking for her husband and a lonely office worker. But since the largest confinement in the world decreed in March in India, these workers have found themselves in destitution. “From March 18, we suspended our services, in view of the significant risks of contagion. But we then thought that the coronavirus would be resolved in ten days, testifies Ritesh André, spokesperson for theBombay abbawallahs. Our workers therefore found themselves in a very problematic situation. “

All dabbawallahs live in shanty towns. They have to pay rent, feed their families. Ritesh André, spokesperson for the dabbawallahs to franceinfo

The president of the dabbawallas tries, as best he can, to support his profession: “My grandfather was a dabbawalla and I have been since 1991. In the morning I collect meals from individuals which are then delivered to companies, and in the afternoon I take care of our corporation. Since confinement I have done my best to help our workers, in partnership with NGOs who have provided food rations. ” In order to survive, some delivery people started selling fruit and vegetables. Others have returned to the city of Pune, south-east of Bombay, where they are often from.

Despite the lifting of containment several months ago in India, the situation has not returned to normal for the dabbawallas.Because there is a before and an after pandemic and the city is now operating without them due in particular to the massive development of teleworking. “On October 5, the government finally allowed us to take the local trains again. But today, most of our customers have switched to working from home,” says Ritesh André. “So where can we deliver our lunch boxes?

Only 120 dabbawallahs are working at the moment, up from 5,000 before the pandemic. Ritesh André to franceinfo

All is not lost, however, as the people of Bombay are very attached to these delivery men and businesses could reopen in the coming months. Ritesh André is himself the son and grandson of dabbawallas but he has a master’s degree in finance. He is now in charge of the communication of this guild, for which he created a website and is preparing an application.