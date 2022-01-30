The Moscow City Duma is ready to discuss the idea of ​​perpetuating the memory of actor Leonid Kuravlev in Moscow. About this agency “Moscow” Yevgeny Gerasimov, Chairman of the Moscow City Duma Commission on Culture and Mass Communications.

“We memorialize after proposals come in. He is a unique, amazing actor, of course, his memory will be in his films, and when we receive an offer, it will most likely come from the Union of Cinematographers or from the residents of the house, then we can discuss what it could be. I do not have the right to predetermine how this will be done, ”said Gerasimov.

Earlier, the cause of death of the actor Kuravlev became known. He passed away on Sunday, January 30th.