Unknown persons organized a noisy party at the Northern River Station in Moscow, despite the increase in the incidence of coronavirus infection and the introduction of additional restrictive measures. On Sunday, June 20, the TV channel reports. REN TV…

A video from the event appeared on the network, on the footage of which you can observe the crowd of people in the fresh air. The approximate number of those present is about 100 people. Judging by the video footage, they are having fun with music, food and drink kiosks are working, and social distance is not respected.

Who exactly is the organizer of the event is unknown.

The day before, on June 19, it became known that a record number of new cases of COVID-19 had been detected in Moscow since the beginning of the pandemic – 9120.

Due to the increase in the incidence on June 18, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin extended additional restrictive measures in the capital until June 29 inclusive. So, the work of children’s rooms and food courts in shopping centers and other similar organizations will be temporarily suspended. Restrictions also apply to catering places, playgrounds and playgrounds in city parks and in natural areas.

Also, the mayor decided to limit the holding of mass events to more than 1,000 people. Thus, fan zones for fans and dance floors in the city will be closed.

Large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 has been taking place in Russia since January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone on a voluntary basis. At the moment, four drugs for coronavirus are registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as the hashtag #WeWe areTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.