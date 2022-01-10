Two 17-year-olds were detained in the south of Moscow, when they were forming bookmarks with drugs. The incident with minors was reported in GU SK of Russia in Moscow…

Young people illegally bought illegal substances and went to make hiding places in the Brateevo area. They failed to complete the case, since they were detained by law enforcement officers.

During the interrogation, the detainees confessed their guilt. The investigation into the criminal case continues, soon the violators will be elected a preventive measure.

Earlier, a resident of the Akademichesky district warned neighbors that mortgagers began to appear more often in residential buildings and behave aggressively. This problem has interested many neighbors.