In the west of Moscow, two people died at the Moscow Central Diameters (MCD) railway station, Izvestia correspondent Dmitry Antipov reported on March 9.

The incident occurred at the MCD-4 Matveevskaya station. At first, the operational services received information about one person on the railway tracks, but later it became known that there were two dead.

“I am now at the scene of the incident, on the Matveevskaya platform. There are two casualties in total, both died. One is located directly on the platform, the second lies near the rails,” the correspondent said.

According to one of the station employees, the dead could have been stowaways. The reasons why they could be on the tracks are being established.

Last week, the Moscow Department of Transport reported a fallen person on the path of one of the stations of the Tagansko-Krasnopresnenskaya line of the Moscow metro. The department did not specify at which station the incident occurred, or the condition of the person who fell on the rails.