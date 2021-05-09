Passengers of the Moscow metro were temporarily asked not to use the stations of the Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya line “Pobedy Park” and “Kievskaya”. This was reported on Sunday evening, May 9, in the Telegram channel of the Moscow Department of Transport “Deptrans. Promptly. “

“In order to avoid crowds of people at the stations” Kievskaya “and” Park Pobedy “of the Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya line (3), please use other stations,” the message says.

Later, the deptrans noted that the Park Pobedy station was operating as usual, but during the transportation of the spectators of the festive events, “situational restrictions on the passage at the station are possible.”

According to the press service of the Moscow Metro on Twitter, the Kievskaya station, located on the blue line of the Moscow metro, is also working as usual.

Earlier, on May 9, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin congratulated the residents of the capital on Victory Day and wished the veterans health and longevity, as well as love from loved ones.