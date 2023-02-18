“The law enforcement agencies received a message about the capture of hostages by unknown men in one of the flower shops in the center of the capital. The man also fired shots from a traumatic pistol at a law enforcement officer,” the ministry said.

Criminals born in 1981 and 1978 were detained. A criminal case has been initiated on the grounds of crimes under Article 206 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Hostage-taking”) and Article 317 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer”).

According to Telegram-channel “112”, one of the invaders had a traumatic pistol with him. At the time of the attack on the outlet, they were in an insane state.

Earlier in Moscow, two suspects in kidnapping and extortion of money were arrested.