Traffic jams on Moscow roads are rated at 9 points. This follows from information from the Yandex Traffic jams service on Friday, December 15.

Traffic difficulties are noted on the Third Transport and Garden Rings. Traffic is also difficult on outbound highways, and in a number of areas on sections of the outer and inner sides of the Moscow Ring Road.

It is expected that traffic congestion in the capital will decrease after 20:00, the city news agency reports. “Moscow”.

Earlier that day, the capital's municipal services reported that more than 50% of the monthly rainfall had fallen in Moscow since the beginning of the snowfall.

The increase in freshly fallen snow in some areas of the city since the evening of December 14 ranged from 18 to 23 cm, writes “Moscow 24”.

It is noted that public utility employees monitor the condition of roads and pedestrian areas and carry out the necessary work in accordance with weather conditions. Motorists were asked to be careful on the road and be understanding of the work of public utilities.

Earlier that day, leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, Evgeniy Tishkovets, reported that one-fifth of the monthly precipitation fell in Moscow in one day. He also noted that in the near Moscow region, 33% of the December norm fell, and in Central Russia – 81%. Cyclone Vanya led to abnormal snowfalls in Russia.

The Hydrometeorological Center previously published a forecast according to which residents of the capital region can expect snow drifts, heavy snow, and sometimes blizzards and ice on December 15, reports RT. The air temperature during the day will vary in the range of –3…–5 degrees, and at night it will drop to –11.