Muscovites who returned from other countries on August 1 and did not provide data on the PCR testing they passed were fined more than 1 million rubles. This is stated in a message published on October 17 at website metropolitan administration of Rospotrebnadzor.

“Based on the results of the cases considered by the courts, 73 citizens were awarded fines in the amount of 1 million 23 thousand 500 rubles. The rest of the cases are pending in the courts and the dates of the hearings have been set for them, ”the message says.

Earlier, on October 15, it became known that in Russia the demand for tours around the country increased by 68% on the first day of sales of vouchers with cashback compared to October 8.

On the same day, the second stage of sales of tours with cashback began in the country. The partial refund program for travel in the Russian Federation will last until midnight on December 5.

The conditions of the second stage of the program were formed taking into account the wishes of tourists. It is now possible to purchase a trip from two nights, although previously a minimum of four was offered. In addition, a 20% refund now applies to tours of any value. The maximum possible cashback has been increased from 15 thousand to 20 thousand rubles. It will be back on the map within five days. A prerequisite for participation in the program is the availability of a Mir card.

The first stage of selling tours with cashback took place in the Russian Federation from 21 to 28 August. Tourists were able to receive a refund for the trip in the amount of 5,000 to 15,000 rubles. Then, in the first days of the program, travel was purchased for 500 million rubles. Crimea, Krasnodar Territory, Moscow, St. Petersburg and Stavropol Territory enjoyed increased demand for autumn.