Three people died in a fire in a hotel in the southeast of Moscow. This was announced on Tuesday, May 4 TASS source in emergency services.

At the time of the fire, there were 305 people inside the building, some of the people were evacuated.

“When extinguishing a fire in a hotel at the address: 6 Kozhukhovskaya, 26, three bodies of the dead were found,” the source said.

In April, the fire at the Nevskaya Manufactory in St. Petersburg, which lasted for 98 hours, became one of the most difficult in history. During the extinguishing, the squad leader Ilya Beletsky was killed. Four more rescuers were seriously injured. According to one version, arson could have caused the fire. The general director of the enterprise and his deputy were detained. A case was initiated under Article 238 of the Criminal Code (“Performance of work that does not meet the requirements of the safety of life and health of consumers, resulting in the death of a person by negligence”).