In Moscow, three children were injured after an electric scooter caught fire in an apartment

In Moscow, three children were injured after an electric scooter broke out in a three-room apartment. This was announced on Thursday, August 10, by the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Telegram-channel.

The incident took place on Minskaya Street. It is specified that the fire area did not exceed 1 square meter. “Thanks to the fact that the family was still awake, a tragedy was avoided,” the ministry said in a statement.

Children 4 and 9 years old, as well as a seven-month-old child, were hospitalized with burns of the upper respiratory tract. No other details of what happened were given.

In May, in St. Petersburg, an electric scooter exploded while driving. A 45-year-old man was injured – he was taken to intensive care with burns on the back of the thighs and lower back.