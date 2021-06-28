In Moscow, QR codes were received by citizens who learned about the COVID-19 disease after an antibody test. The headquarters of the capital in Telegram-channel.

In addition, digital certificates were generated for residents who brought documents from other hospitals and regions with confirmed coronavirus to the clinic, as well as for patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia in CT centers with negative PCR.

In just three days, 2.5 million residents of the capital received QR codes. It is clarified that 19 thousand calls were received by the mos.ru portal’s technical support due to difficulties in obtaining the code, of which 9 thousand were related to the search for a digital certificate after vaccination, and almost 10 thousand – based on the results of the disease over the past 6 months.

From Monday, June 28, new restrictions on COVID-19 began to operate in Moscow. The corresponding decree was signed by the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin. Now the entrance to the restaurants is possible only with the QR code confirming the coronavirus vaccination. Citizens can receive it after vaccination on the website of public services, while paper certificates will not be accepted.

Minors do not need a QR code if they come with their parents. Also, restaurants will allow people who have passed the PCR test and received a negative result, but it will only work for three days.