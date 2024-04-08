More than 80 percent of food products in the diet of capital residents come from domestic products. This was reported by Deputy Mayor of the capital Natalya Sergunina.

“Over 10 years, the share of Russian products in the city’s total consumption increased by 15 percentage points – from 69 to 84 percent. For example, the country’s farmers and enterprises almost completely supply Muscovites’ demand for milk, sugar, sunflower oil and bread,” emphasized Natalya Sergunina.

In particular, Sergunina said, the representation of domestic meat and meat products on the capital’s market over the decade increased from 56 to 94 percent, fish and canned food – from 60 to 80 percent, dairy products – from 68 to 85 percent, vegetables – from 59 to 72 percent .

According to Sergunina, more than 80 regions of Russia today supply food to the capital, with more than half of the supplies coming from the Central Federal District. Thus, wheat comes to the metropolis from 20 regions of the country, including Tula, Orenburg, Saratov, Chelyabinsk and Tyumen regions, Krasnoyarsk and Altai territories. Among the main suppliers of beef are Bryansk, Voronezh, Penza, Moscow, Astrakhan and Volgograd regions, pork – Lipetsk, Kursk, Smolensk and Tambov regions, chicken meat – Kaluga, Leningrad and Tver regions, dairy products – Tatarstan, Moscow and Ryazan regions.

The capital buys vegetables, fruits and berries from producers from the Krasnodar and Stavropol Territories, Volgograd, Astrakhan, Rostov and Lipetsk regions, Dagestan, Crimea and Kabardino-Balkaria.