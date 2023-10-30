From January to September, the capital’s manufacturer of winter overalls and suits produced about 11.5 thousand products. This is 70% more than the same period in 2022, said Moscow Government Minister, Head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy Vladislav Ovchinsky.

The Kaambez_one clothing brand plans to produce over 17 thousand units of products by the end of the year.

Dynamic growth was facilitated by increased demand from customers, as well as the expansion of the brand’s product line.

“Over 250 enterprises in Moscow produce clothing, shoes and accessories. After a number of foreign brands left the Russian market, capital companies received additional opportunities for development. Today they confidently meet the needs of customers, providing the population with high-quality light industry goods,” said Ovchinsky.

According to the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy, the conditions created for business in the city allow large, small and medium-sized enterprises to develop. The placement of industrial sites in the capital gives investors access to sales markets, infrastructure, as well as a large pool of systemic support for the city. Today, enterprises can take advantage of more than 20 measures, including subsidies and targeted loans.