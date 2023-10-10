Rakova: doctors devoted 25,000 more hours to cancer patients thanks to recording posts

“Registration posts” operating in all outpatient oncology care centers (ACOC) in Moscow, whose administrators help citizens choose the optimal time to sign up for studies in order to perform tests prescribed by an oncologist in a minimum number of visits, have already helped patients 400 thousand times. As Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development, said, this allowed doctors to save almost 25 thousand hours per appointment, which they can devote to patients.

“We continue to improve the system of cancer care in the capital. By organizing “recording posts” in outpatient cancer care centers, we have built a more comfortable process for interaction between citizens and medical institutions. The new service has become in demand among patients: during the life of the project, Muscovites have used it over 400 thousand times,” noted Rakova.

According to her, the staff of the “Record Posts” help a person choose the most convenient time and schedule several medical procedures for one day. In addition, the service allowed doctors to get rid of administrative tasks and focus on medical issues. Using the service, patients can simultaneously sign up for instrumental and laboratory tests, therapeutic and diagnostic procedures and consultations.

"If we take into account the average time spent on recording, that is, about 3.5 minutes, it turns out that CAOP doctors saved a total of almost 25 thousand hours during appointments. They were able to devote this time to diagnosing and treating patients." Anastasia RakovaDeputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development

A project to organize “Record Posts” in outpatient cancer care centers started in Moscow in the summer of 2022. The first two pilot posts were organized at the Central Clinical Hospital at the Botkin Hospital and City Clinical Oncology Hospital No. 1. After receiving positive feedback from patients and doctors, from January 2023 it appeared in all outpatient oncology care centers in Moscow.

More than three years ago, Moscow switched to a new standard of oncological care, the Moscow social complex said. Anchor oncology centers were created in the capital on the basis of multidisciplinary hospitals. The structure of each of them included a hospital, an outpatient cancer care center and a pathology laboratory. This concentration of technological and human resources made it possible to create a full range of diagnostic and treatment capabilities in medical institutions. Now the patient can receive all the necessary medical care in one place: diagnostics, surgical treatment, specialized therapy and clinical observation. Oncology became the first area in Moscow healthcare where a value-based approach began to be introduced, when the focus was on the patient's comfort and the results achieved during treatment. Therefore, "client paths" were developed in Moscow – clear algorithms for providing medical care, which spell out the necessary studies and the timing of their implementation, a list of specialists, the frequency of examinations, and much more. Thanks to this, the diagnostic and treatment process becomes as transparent and understandable as possible for the patient.

“The patient has the opportunity to thoughtfully and carefully, taking into account the existing circumstances, plan the entire range of diagnostic measures and a repeat visit to the oncologist,” said Sergei Lebedev, head of the Central Clinical Hospital of the Botkin Hospital. “This allows us to significantly reduce the time before the oncology consultation. “Recording posts” staff will listen carefully and select days that are convenient for the patient, clearly explain the specifics of preparation and tell you where to go for examination.”

Lebedev added that, in his opinion, the appearance of “Record Posts” in outpatient cancer care centers has significantly improved the microclimate and made them even more patient-oriented.