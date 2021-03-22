There are no prerequisites for lower prices for apartments in Moscow new buildings, General Director of Bon Investments, Enver Egiev, told Regnum. In his opinion, the price tags will not go down even after the end of the preferential mortgage program.

Related materials

“Yes, in the summer prices for new buildings may reach a plateau, but you should not count on a price reduction,” the expert emphasized. He noted that in mid-2020 there was a slight stagnation in the primary housing market, but developers continued to announce new projects, “and we see how they are being implemented after the abolition of quarantine measures.”

Egiev does not exclude a sharp jump in home sales under the old conditions, that is, outside the mortgage lending program at 6.5 percent per annum. “Developers have a margin of safety even after the abolition of preferential mortgages,” the expert assured, adding that construction companies themselves can offer buyers interesting preferential programs. “Believe me, the abolition of preferential mortgages will in no way become a driver for reducing price increases,” he concluded.

Earlier, in February, economist Vasily Koltashov said that apartments in Moscow were greatly overvalued. He called the capital’s real estate market “fantastically overheated.”

If you witnessed an interesting event or you have a story for the “Home” department, write to this address: [email protected]