In Moscow, for the first time, they began to sell micro-studios with an area of ​​​​less than nine square meters, previously the area of ​​​​the smallest lot was 9.8 square meters. Analysts of the Metrium company told about it, report “News”.

The studios went on sale in a complex in the Southern Administrative District of Moscow. The company added that the studio with a total area of ​​8.8 square meters can be bought for 4.3 million rubles.