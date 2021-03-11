The Moscow police began searching for the Orsk maniac Valery Andreev. About this on Thursday, March 11, informs Baza.

The targeting of a 63-year-old man was sent to the capital’s policemen: the investigation has information that he may be hiding in Moscow. One of the most dangerous and wanted criminals in Russia is responsible for the murder of at least seven women in the Orenburg region.

In total, the investigation suspects him of the massacre of more than 100 victims. He committed crimes from 2006 to 2013. Investigators contacted him in 2012 during the investigation into the murder of 18-year-old Olga Zhuravleva. Andreev was detained, but released due to lack of evidence. Immediately after that, he disappeared.

In December 2019, Andreev topped the list of the most wanted persons of Interpol, compiled for the Day of Fight for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Truck driver Andreev, known as the Orsk maniac, is suspected of a series of murders and rapes of women. He abducted them on the highways of the Orenburg region, took them to deserted places, where he raped and dealt with them.