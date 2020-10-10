The Khoroshevskaya interdistrict prosecutor’s office in Moscow began an investigation in connection with the death of an employee of a construction company at a production site in one of the residential complexes in the north-west of the capital. The press service writes about this on October 10 supervisory authority.

“It was established that on October 10, 2020, an employee of a construction company was injured by the automatic gates of the parking lot of the residential complex while working. The man has died, ”the prosecutor’s office said.

The inspection started after the incident revealed violations of the requirements of labor protection and safety regulations. The materials of the prosecutor’s check were sent to the investigative body to resolve the issue of criminal prosecution of the perpetrators. In addition, during the audit, an assessment will be made of the completeness of the actions of the responsible persons of the management company for the maintenance and servicing of the common property of the apartment building and compliance with the requirements of licensing legislation.

The Moscow prosecutor’s office took control of the inspection.

As the management of the housing complex writes on its Instagram, a few years ago, five people died in this house as a result of the fall of the elevator.

“At the same time, in the residential complex“ Dom na Mosfilmovskaya ”under the control of the same company, the entrance gate of the parking lot fell on the car and miraculously managed to avoid human casualties,” the LCD said, demanding to revoke the licenses of the management company “Smart Service” and stop its activities until the end of the investigation. action.

On September 18, in an apartment building in eastern Moscow, an elevator flew several floors down due to a failure, after which a safety brake was applied. At the time of the emergency, there were two women inside. On this fact, the investigators organized a check.