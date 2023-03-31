Moscow Real Estate Investment Agency: offer of studios increased by 12.5 percent

In March 2023, the supply of studio apartments in the secondary real estate market increased by 12.56 percent, or by 339 lots, compared to January of the same year. The fact that in the capital there was more than one type of “secondary”, “Lente.ru” was reported by experts from the “Moscow Real Estate Investment Agency”.

A total of 3,036 ready-made studio apartments are being sold in March in the city. As for their cost, the average among the most affordable options in Moscow reached 2.6 million rubles, which is 2.19 percent, or 50 thousand rubles, higher than in the first month of this year. At the same time, an object worth less than two million rubles was discovered only in one district of the capital – South-West. There were three such locations in January.

During the period from January to March, studio apartments on the secondary market went up in price in the Northern, Northwestern, Southeastern, Southwestern and Troitsky administrative districts of Moscow. The largest positive dynamics was observed in the TAO – since the beginning of the year, the minimum cost of a studio there has increased by 1.25 million rubles, to 2.95 million rubles. On the contrary, the prices for such housing fell most of all in the North-Eastern and Zelenograd administrative districts – the decrease in the minimum indicators there amounted to 390 thousand rubles each.

“Now just buying any apartment for rent is a risky option. You always need to understand the reasons why this apartment will be rented out. For example, in Moscow, studios near the markets rent well even with relatively poor transport accessibility. Usually, all those who do not need registration rent such objects, ”explained Valery Letenkov, general director of the Moscow Real Estate Investment Agency.

When choosing a studio on the ground floor for rent, the expert advised to pay attention to the presence of a window, ventilation, communications, a separate entrance (to avoid conflicts with neighbors), as well as the material of the walls between the rooms – they should be made of foam blocks, not plasterboard. Finally, Letenkov noted that often the owners of such premises on the ground floors do not register the property as a separate one – however, if the buyer is not embarrassed, then, in his opinion, this situation is not critical. “Today, the rent for a basement studio varies from 15,000 to 25,000 rubles a month. At the same time, the annual yield on such objects can vary from four to 20 percent per annum,” the specialist summed up.

Earlier, the experts of the KTS Project company came to the conclusion that there were more two-room apartments in the primary market of Moscow. According to them, in new buildings of comfort and business class, the share of “kopeck pieces” is 31.52 and 39.6 percent of the total supply, respectively.