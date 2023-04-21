REGNUM: the widow of a Soviet intelligence officer died in Moscow under strange circumstances

Moscow police are investigating the death under strange circumstances of the 87-year-old widow of Soviet intelligence officer Yevgeny Savintsev, who fought with the leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN-UPA, organization banned in Russia) Stepan Bandera. The agency reports REGNUM with a link to the source.

According to the publication, on April 6, Svetlana Savintseva was taken to the Yudin City Clinical Hospital with multiple injuries after falling from the balcony of her apartment on General Antonov Street. Despite the efforts of doctors, the woman died.

Operatives check two versions of what happened: murder and incitement to suicide.

Evgeny Savintsev is a graduate of the Special Department of Military Counterintelligence, the first Moscow school of counterintelligence SMERSH. After training in 1946, he was sent to Western Ukraine in the Ternopil region to fight Ukrainian nationalists, led by Stepan Bandera. After returning, Savintsev graduated from the Higher School of the KGB of the USSR and began to serve in Soviet foreign intelligence. For many years he was an illegal immigrant in Germany.

In the 80s, with the rank of colonel, he headed the 1st operational-combat department of the Vympel special forces group and was sent to Afghanistan. President of Russia Vladimir Putin Savintsev was awarded the Order of Honor.