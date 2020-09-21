The guests who came to the wedding in a cafe in Vostoyakovsky passage in Moscow mixed up the address, after which they staged a massive fight with shooting. It is reported on September 21 by the TV channel REN TV…

The guests arrived at the wedding in a state of alcoholic intoxication, confused the address of the cafe, and burst into a neighboring establishment.

There they quarreled with a group of guests of the institution and went out into the street to sort out the conflict. Friends of the wedding guests noticed the conflict on the street and joined the fight.

One of the men fired several times from a traumatic pistol into the air, after which he lost his weapon. There were no casualties in the conflict.

Police officers who arrived at the scene of the shooting detained eight people from 20 to 52 years old. Nobody wrote a statement to law enforcement agencies on the fact of the incident. A pre-investigation check is underway.

On September 20, police detained two men who were shooting traumatic weapons in central Moscow. The incident took place on Sadovaya-Kudrinskaya Street, 2/62.