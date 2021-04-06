In the Moscow district of Lyublino, a school watchman wanted recognition and planted a dummy grenade in an educational institution. It is reported by Telegram-channel Mash.

The man said that he wanted to receive a reward for vigilance. He found out about her from the PSC website.

The watchman ordered a dummy on the Internet, put it behind the school in the evening, and allegedly found it in the morning and reported it to the police. Law enforcement officers looked at the cameras and found out that the man was lying.

A criminal case was opened against him under Article 207 of the Criminal Code (“Knowingly false report about an act of terrorism”).

In November 2019, a teacher threw a dummy bomb near a pond at the Moscow Zoo to teach children a lesson on how to behave when an explosive device was discovered. The woman did not coordinate her actions with the zoo administration, and also tried to make the dummy as much as possible like a bomb – she attached wires and a timer to a tin can.