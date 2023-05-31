In Moscow, it is planned to reorganize the territory of the former industrial zone “Hammer and Sickle” within the framework of the integrated development of territories (KRT) program. About this on Tuesday, May 30, reported Deputy Mayor of the capital for economic policy and property and land relations Vladimir Efimov.

According to him, the right to comprehensive development of the site of the former industrial zone, located in the Nizhny Novgorod region along Perovsky proezd on an area of ​​1.7 hectares, was put up for auction. Investments in the implementation of the project will amount to more than 6.5 billion rubles.

Currently, old warehouses and car services are located on the territory of the former industrial zone. During the reorganization, more than 60 thousand square meters are planned there. m of public and business real estate, including shops, office buildings, cafes, facilities for business events, fairs and exhibitions, the city news agency notes “Moscow”.

The reorganization of the Hammer and Sickle will create about 1.5 thousand new jobs in the capital, clarifies RIAMO.

The program for the reorganization of sites of former industrial zones helps the development of infrastructure in the city, the TV channel notes “360”.

On May 29, Vladimir Yefimov said that a comprehensive reorganization of the former Vagonoremont industrial zone would be carried out in Moscow.

Housing, public, business and social facilities and production will be built on the site of the former industrial zone