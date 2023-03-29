The seller of the point of sale of the Lottery of Moscow company stole almost 12 thousand lottery tickets for 1.3 million rubles in six months. This was reported on Wednesday, March 29, by law enforcement agencies.

“It was established that from February to September last year, one of the sellers in the branch of the Moscow Lottery company on Varshavskoe Shosse stole 11,979 tickets,” he said. TASS source.

It is specified that the attacker stole tickets for the Russian Lotto, Housing Lottery and Sportloto lotteries, but he failed to get a big win.

Currently, a criminal case has been initiated on this fact under the article on embezzlement, Part 4 of Art. 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Punishment under this article provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years. A search is underway for a suspect.

On March 25, it was reported that in Crimea, three saleswomen of a clothing store stole 2 million rubles from their employer. As militiamen have found out, money from cash desk disappeared within a year. The owner of the business contacted the police.

The women confessed to the crime. A criminal case has been initiated under Part 4 of Art. 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Assignment or embezzlement”).