Rakova: social coordinators began working in four more children’s hospitals in Moscow

Social coordinators dealing with non-medical issues and psychological support for hospitalized Muscovites have begun work in four more children's hospitals. This was announced by Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development Anastasia Rakova.

She recalled that the social coordinator service has been helping patients in Moscow hospitals since 2021. In pilot mode, specialists worked in two children's hospitals: the Morozov Children's City Clinical Hospital, and also in the Bashlyaeva Children's Clinical Hospital. According to Rakova, the program has now been expanded to the city clinical hospitals named after Speransky, named after St. Vladimir and named after Filatov, as well as the Research Institute of Emergency Pediatric Surgery and Traumatology.

In children's hospitals, social coordinators will help the family cope with stress and, if necessary, resolve issues with documents or provide social support measures. At the same time, coordinators not only provide professional assistance in solving social issues, their support also relieves the emotional stress of the family during a nervous period Anastasia RakovaDeputy Mayor of Moscow

As the vice mayor said, if necessary, social coordinators will help find the child’s parents or guardians, and also advise the family about the social services provided by the city. Muscovites in a crisis situation will be told how to apply for disability, where to get help, and what support measures are available for families with children.

In addition, social coordinators comprehensively study the life circumstances of patients and offer a personal route of assistance to all those in need, Rakova added. To solve problems, services and organizations of the Department of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Moscow are also involved.

Today, the service of social coordinators operates in 38 healthcare institutions in the capital. To get their support, it is enough to contact a specialist directly, the deputy mayor emphasized.