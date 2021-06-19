In Moscow, police began raids to check masks of taxi drivers and their passengers. About it TASS a source in the security forces said.

“The Moscow police began a thorough check on the presence of masks on taxi drivers and their passengers,” said the agency’s interlocutor. According to him, in the absence of a mask, the violator faces a fine of five thousand rubles.

Earlier it was reported that taxi and bus drivers near Moscow who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus will be disconnected from the system and not allowed on working routes. The process will be controlled by the regional ministry of transport and taxi aggregators.

