The police removed the flag with the Savior Not Made by Hands from the balcony of a Moscow house

The police removed the flag with the face of Christ the Savior Not Made by Hands from the balcony of a Moscow house used in a special military operation (SVO). about this in his TelegramTV presenter Boris Korchevnikov, the general director of the Spas TV channel, told the channel.

According to the journalist, the flag hung on the common balcony of a house located on Kutuzovsky Prospekt. He quoted a letter that had come to him, in which the residents of the house said that they timed the hanging of the flag for the May holidays. After that, the public utilities demanded that the banner be removed, and when the flag owners refused to do so, police officers and, allegedly, the FSB, went to the scene.

“The police, the head of the criminal investigation department and the FSB arrived in three patrol cars. They demanded to remove the flag. Behave properly. But they took off the banner and took it away with them, saying that it was for examination, ”Korchevnikov quotes the text of the letter he received.

The journalist called the inhabitants of the house on Kutuzovsky Prospekt, who hung out the flag, ordinary Russian people who sympathize with the soldier, and the actions of the police were “persecution of faith and everything Russian.” He also noted that, in his opinion, the spiritual mobilization failed.

Shortly after the publication of Korchevnikov clarifiedthat the district police officer apologized to the Muscovites and returned the flag. “The district police officer (…) explained that they weren’t used to this yet (here’s the tricolor – it’s much more familiar) – but this one had to be studied – if there were any prohibited symbols – they were “overwhelmed”, in a word, ”he summed up.

In the life of Prince Dmitry Donskoy, canonized in 1988, it is said that before the battle on the Kulikovo field with the troops of the Horde, he prayed to the icon with the Savior Not Made by Hands, and also led the troops into battle with banners, which depicted the same image. Members of the NWO also use this face on flags and chevrons.