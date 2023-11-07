In Moscow, the owners of an alabai beat a 14-year-old girl for trying to pet him

In Moscow, a 14-year-old girl was beaten by the owners of an alabai because she wanted to pet the pet. About it became known “Moskovsky Komsomolets”

According to him, the conflict occurred in the north of the capital on Angarskaya Street. As the schoolgirl said, she wanted to pet strangers’ alabai, but they refused her.

Subsequently, the dog’s owners attacked the girl – she suffered a bruise to her stomach, a concussion and a nose injury. The schoolgirl was hospitalized, law enforcement officers detained a 33-year-old man who had previously been prosecuted eight times.

