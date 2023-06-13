In four districts of “old” Moscow, you can buy a second-hand apartment for less than 200,000 rubles per square meter. meter. A year ago, there was only one area in the capital with such a price, experts of the analytical center Real Estate Market Indicators told Izvestia IRN.RU“.

According to analysts, now sq. m on average in the secondary market of “old” Moscow costs 253,340 rubles. Housing cheaper than 200 thousand rubles per square meter can be found in four metropolitan areas, one of them is located inside the Moscow Ring Road, experts said.

“You can buy an apartment at a price of up to 200 thousand rubles per square meter, according to the IRN.RU Housing Cost Index, in Zelenograd, where a residential meter costs an average of 181,680 rubles per square meter in May 2023. m, in Biryulyovo (193,800 rubles per sq. m), Zhulebino (194,846 rubles per sq. m) and in South Butovo (198,562 rubles per sq. meter on average),” the experts said.

A year ago, in “old” Moscow, there were four times fewer districts with a price of up to 200,000 rubles per meter. We are talking about Zelenograd, where in May 2022 a meter of housing on the secondary housing cost 194.9 thousand rubles on average, experts said.

At the same time, according to analysts, in May 2021, there were 33 such districts, and three years ago, in May 2020, that is, before the formation of a price bubble in the housing market, there were 60 (moreover, in 20 districts of the “old” Moscow square housing was even cheaper than 150 rubles per square meter), experts said.

“We are talking about the average cost per square meter of housing in the areas of the “old” Moscow. Separate offers at prices up to 200,000 rubles per square meter may appear in other areas of the capital, including through discounts. The increase in the number of districts with a minimum offer price is a merit of the past year. In May-December 2022, a meter in “old” Moscow fell in price by an average of 7.5%. This year, the downward price movement in the secondary market has stopped, but it’s too early to talk about a price day, so the number of districts inside the “old” Moscow with an affordable price tag by today’s standards may increase,” said the head of the Analytical Center “Indicators of the real estate market IRN.RU” Oleg Repchenko.

Earlier, on June 4, Bon Ton analysts told Izvestia that the share of small-format lots in New Moscow has decreased over the past month. In particular, the share of one-room apartments decreased by 2.9% and amounted to 14.1%, studios – by 2.4%, to 18.3%, two-room apartments of euro format – by 1.6%, to 21.8%, explained experts.