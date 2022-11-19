The player of the Leopards amateur hockey team, Nikolai Razin, attacked the referee and beat him during today’s match of the Labor Reserves League, the Hockey League’s Telegram channel reported on November 19.

According to the report, as a result of this “egregious incident”, the hockey player inflicted injuries on the referee that prevented him from continuing his work. The attack happened during a match between the Leopards and Revol Ice.

“Due to the grossest violation of the rules, the match between the above-mentioned teams was terminated, the Leopards team was given a forfeit defeat. Police officers were called to the scene of the incident to investigate the merits of the attack, ”the message says.

As told TASS in the press service of the Moscow Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, they received a message about the attack, this fact is now being checked.

