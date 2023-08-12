The head of the meeting of residents of the house Belovezhskaya street in Moscow, without warning, threw things left by the townspeople in the entrance into the street. The situation was captured on video Telegram– channel “Mozhaisk district M125”.

According to the source, the woman at night knocked on all the doors in the entrance, threw out the personal belongings of the residents and broke flower pots. Everything that was left by people on the stairwells, including baby carriages and bicycles, was thrown out into the street. And some things were broken. The victims wrote a collective statement to the police.