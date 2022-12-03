At the end of November 2022, the average cost per square meter in new buildings within the old boundaries of Moscow remained almost unchanged. The growth was only 0.5%, analysts at NDV Real Estate Supermarket told Izvestia.

“The weighted average price per square meter of supply of apartments in the mass segment remained almost at the same level and amounted to 275.3 thousand rubles (+0.5% for the month, +5.8% for the year),” the experts said.

According to analysts, the total volume of supply in the mass segment in the primary market amounted to 1.14 million square meters. m, having increased by 4.4% in November and by 38.4% for the year, and 25.4 thousand lots (+4.3% for the month, +54% for the year).

“The share of supply of comfort class apartments, which are sold with various types of finishes, increased to 81.8% of lots (+1.8% for the month, -1.3% for the year): the share of apartments with finishes is 62.3% , with pre-finishing – 14.7% and with finishing and additional options – 4.8%,” the company said.

Analysts also noted that the supply of finished apartments is 15.4 thousand lots, which is 12.2% more than last month and 43.0% more than the same period in 2021. The number of lots with pre-finishing is at the level of 3.6 thousand lots (-10.4% per month, +52.2% per year) and with additional options – 1.2 thousand lots, which were only sold last year 395 (+0.5% per month).