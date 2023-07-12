The daughter of the ex-governor Bochkarev, found dead in Moscow, was a victim of scammers

In Moscow, found the dead daughter of the former governor of the Penza region Vasily Bochkarev Natalia. The woman’s body was found in her Moscow apartment. The door to the room had to be opened by special services. There were no signs of violent death on the body of the Russian woman.

Rescuers, an ambulance and the police were called by the concierge of the house in the Presnensky district of Moscow, where Bochkareva lived

Shortly before the death of Bochkareva, the concierge, whose name is not called, drew attention to the poor health of the daughter of the ex-governor. How exactly the poor health manifested itself and whether Bochkareva was in a state of alcoholic or drug intoxication is not specified.

The concierge decided to visit Bochkareva, but she did not answer the doorbell, which made the caretaker of the house assume the worst and call emergency services.

After the appearance in the media of reports of the death of a Russian woman, the death of Bochkareva confirmed her cousin Benjamin. The official cause of the woman’s death was not named.

Two years before her death, Bochkareva suffered from the actions of a fraudster who defrauded her of 16 million rubles.

In 2021, a young man of Natalya Bochkareva convinced her that she was the bearer of corruption, because of which her aura was leaky and became “leaky”. To correct Bochkareva’s aura, the man brought her to a fortuneteller, who promised to remove the damage.

The daughter of the former governor attended several “magic sessions” with the sorceress, after which the healer stopped communicating. Together with the fortuneteller, the young man Bochkareva also disappeared.

The victim contacted the police, but the results of the check were not published. It is not known whether the police managed to find the scammers.

Father of Natalia Bochkareva led the Penza region for 17 years

Vasily Bochkarev took up the post of head of the administration of the Penza region in 1998. Then he was elected governor, and his powers were extended until 2015. During the governorship of Bochkarev, large-scale construction was launched in the region, including social facilities, the head of the region collaborated with local entrepreneurs.

For interaction with the business environment, Bochkarev, among other things, was awarded the Darin business reputation award from the Russian Academy of Business and Entrepreneurship. In addition, Bochkarev received three firearms as awards – a Mauser pistol, a Makarov pistol and a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

Also, over the years of work as governor, Bochkarev was remembered for controversial initiatives, actions and statements, among which – ban on the use of mobile phones by subordinates during working hours, a promise to refuse to wear imported shoes, educating policemen with “left” vodka and ordering subordinates to lose weight.

After the governorship, Bochkarev was appointed a senator from the region, but he worked in this position for only a year – in 2016, the parliamentarian died. Natalia Bochkareva told local media that out of 17 years, when her father led the Penza region, 12 years he struggled with cancer.

Bochkareva herself appeared in the media as an entrepreneur. According to the portal of SBIS counterparties, in the name of the daughter of the former governor registered company RA “Express”, the main activity of which is the provision of services in the field of advertising. In addition, according to RBCBochkareva had the status of an individual entrepreneur – she was engaged in renting and managing her own or rented real estate.