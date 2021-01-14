The Koptevsky court of Moscow issued a decision to impose a fine on Stanislav Voltman, the owner of the Stalin Doner cafe, for disobeying a lawful order from a police officer. Reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the Moscow court.

For an administrative offense, the court ordered Voltman to pay a fine of 1,000 rubles.

The emergence of a fast food called Stalin Doner, decorated with images of Stalin and themed inscriptions, caused a sharp reaction from users of social networks. Later, the catering establishment attracted the attention of the police, the cafe was closed. The fast food owner assures that Stalin Doner did not break the law.

