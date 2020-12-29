The Basmanny Court of Moscow has sent under arrest for two months the former schema-monk Sergius (Nikolai Romanov), he is accused of inclinating to suicide. Writes about it RIA News…

On the night of December 29, the former confessor of the Sredneuralsky convent was detained to testify. He was seized during the assault on the riot police. After the interrogation, Sergius was sent from Yekaterinburg to Moscow.

Earlier, the children’s ombudsman for the Sverdlovsk region, Igor Morokov, turned to the prosecutor’s office with a request to check one of Sergius’s sermons, published on YouTube, for a call to suicide. Morokov saw in the video a possible violation of the law on the protection of children from information harmful to their health and development.

The confessor and founder of the Sredneuralsky Monastery, Sergius, gained notoriety after speaking out in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. During his sermons, the schema-abbot called the disease “pseudo-pandemic” and urged not to observe the restrictive measures introduced by the authorities.

Later, Sergius was defrocked and excommunicated. In addition, the Investigative Committee of Russia is conducting a criminal investigation into the torture of children in the monastery.