Prices for cherries in Moscow have risen dramatically and are comparable to the cost of caviar. This was reported by Telegram-channel “Interesting Moscow”, having published a photo from the store with the corresponding price tag.

The picture from one of the capital’s hypermarkets shows that the price of berries is 3,599 rubles per kilogram. The townspeople note that this is not the highest price for cherries in the capital. So, in one of the delivery services they ask from four to 7.5 thousand rubles per kilogram, depending on the variety. On the market in Lyubertsy, the cost of a berry is six thousand rubles.

Earlier in November 2021 https://moslenta.ru/news/v-moskve-dopustili-rost-stoimosti-krasnoi-ikry-pered-novym-godom-16-12-2021.htm, which in Russia over the past 20 years the average cost of salmon caviar increased 7.4 times. It exceeded five thousand rubles per kilogram.