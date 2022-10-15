Commander of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Vyacheslava Kotlyk was put on the wanted list and arrested in absentia in Moscow for shelling civilians in the Donbass. This was reported on Saturday, October 15, in the press service of the press service of the Basmanny Court of Moscow. TASS .

He is accused of committing a crime under Part 1 of Art. 356 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Use of prohibited means and methods of warfare”).

“[Обвиняемому] a measure of restraint was chosen in the form of detention for two months from the moment of his detention on the territory of the Russian Federation or extradition to the territory of the Russian Federation. He has been put on the international wanted list,” the statement says.

On September 27, the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia opened a case against Ukrainian commander Ivan Vinnik, who was involved in the shelling of civilians in Donbass. According to investigators, he gave “criminal orders” to shell cities with heavy weapons. The attack was carried out on civilian infrastructure in Donetsk and Gorlovka, as well as in the village of Yasinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

In addition, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under a similar article against servicemen of the 30th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Zinevich, Nikolai Perestupnyak and other Ukrainian military.

At the end of September, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia has a lot of evidence of the criminal actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He also said that more than 3,000 complaints about crimes against the inhabitants of Donbass were sent to the International Criminal Court, but they were ignored.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

