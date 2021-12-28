Izvestia has obtained footage showing three men conducting a dialogue with the driver of a white sedan near the Prince Plaza shopping center in southeastern Moscow.

Earlier that day, it was reported that a conflict arose between the men, as a result of which the individual entrepreneur Magomed-Emin G. was wounded from a traumatic pistol.

“As a result of the incident, there is a victim, he was hospitalized in one of the capital’s hospitals,” the Moscow prosecutor’s office said. The department also said that the fact of the incident is being checked.

The incident became known on December 28. According to eyewitnesses, the shots were heard in the shopping center on Profsoyuznaya Street at about 13:00. As the police officers who arrived at the scene of the incident found out, four men participated in the conflict.

Opponents shot the businessman’s arm and shoulder, a source told Izvestia. From the scene of the incident, the attackers fled in a white Kia Rio.

The police introduced the “Intercept” plan.

Earlier that day, a shooting incident took place at the Petrovskiy District Hospital of Svetlograd in the Stavropol Territory. A 36-year-old man, a doctor at the same hospital, in a state of alcoholic intoxication, came to the medical facility with a weapon and fired several shots in the corridor.

There were no casualties, the gunman was detained by the police. A criminal case was initiated over the shooting. Investigators named jealousy as the cause of the incident.