The body of an elderly woman lay for six years in a closed apartment of a residential building in the Tsaritsyno district in the south of Moscow. About it informed source of news agency Regnum.

The neighbors had not seen the pensioner since about 2017; none of them paid attention to her absence. They explained that the woman was a recluse and rarely spoke to other residents.

Operatives opened the apartment on March 22 and found mummified remains. It was possible to establish that the owner was born in 1942.

The circumstances and causes of the death of the pensioner have yet to be established by law enforcement officers.

On March 10, it was reported that in the village of the Mosrentgen plant in Moscow, before the demolition of the house, the mummies of two people were found in one of the apartments. According to preliminary data, an 85-year-old woman and her 58-year-old daughter died.

Their remains lay on the beds. It was established that the mother and daughter died in August 2022.