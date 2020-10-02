In Moscow, on Grodno Street, the basement of one of the apartment buildings was turned into an illegal hostel for migrants. Residents of the house have been complaining to all authorities for a year, but to no avail. This is reported by the Telegram channel Mash…

According to the residents of the high-rise buildings, the underground hotel appeared on the quiet, and then there were abruptly populated “incomprehensible people” who “come and go, live for months.”

“The owner appears here from time to time, collects money, the Uzbeks bring him money. There are not always Uzbeks, there are some stray people. When we went inside with the precinct, mattresses were laid out on the floor, cockroaches were all around, full of fun. There is complete unsanitary conditions, the refrigerator is full of some kind of incomprehensible food, ”said a man living in the house.

“There were no gas supplies here, they did it themselves, and they supplied gas to ordinary flexible hoses, no one does it, it can explode. They also redesigned the basement, now you can go from the first entrance to the third, before this was not the case, ”added another. Muscovites continue to fight the illegal hostel, but so far, appeals to officials have come to nothing.

