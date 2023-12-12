Rakova: more than 55 thousand metropolitan eleventh-graders will write test Unified State Examinations

For the second year, Moscow eleventh-graders will be prepared for the unified state exams according to the new program. As stated by Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development Anastasia Rakova, in December 2023 they began trial exams – unified city tests in the Unified State Exam format in school subjects that children choose to take.

“Last year, in Moscow schools, we launched a unique teaching format with an emphasis on preparation for the Unified State Exam, which received the approval of high school students and their parents,” Rakova noted. “At their request, the capital’s schools revised the approach to teaching in the final grades in order to reduce the load on students. Thus, at the beginning of the second half of the year, eleventh-graders complete the program in some subjects studied at the basic level, except for mathematics, history, social studies and physical education. And the curriculum includes workshops to prepare for the Unified State Exam in the subjects selected for passing.”

According to the vice mayor, workshops take up at least 40 percent of teaching time. The results of the first year showed that the number of graduates with low scores has decreased significantly, and those with 100 points have increased significantly. Moscow authorities hope that this year's results will be even better.

“This year, the number of schools participating in the Unified State Exam preparation program has increased by more than 10 percent, and now amounts to 450 educational institutions. Another innovation is the division into three training groups for each subject, and not into two, as last year. Schoolchildren will be divided based on the results of unified city tests, the results of their studies in high school and their own aspirations. And right now, in December, we began to conduct these tests in the format of trial Unified State Examinations. They will be written by all current 11th graders – more than 55 thousand people,” Rakova said.

11th graders will write unified city tests in the Unified State Exam format to test their knowledge in the following subjects: compulsory Russian language and mathematics (basic or specialized level), optional physics, English, biology, history and others. During practice exams, children will understand the Unified State Exam procedure in order to feel more confident in the exam itself. The materials on the trial papers are identical to those that will be on the real Unified State Exam.

Trial Unified State Examinations allow graduates not only to get acquainted with the peculiarities of the examinations, but also to assess their readiness, identify gaps in knowledge and understand what topics they need to pay special attention to at workshops in schools, noted the Moscow Social Complex.

In the current academic year, at the request of parents, schoolchildren will be divided into three groups depending on their level of preparation and expectations for the exam result.

As last year, in the first half of the year, children will complete the study of non-core subjects (except for mathematics, literature, history, social studies and physical education) in order to focus on workshops to prepare for the Unified State Exam in the subjects chosen for passing.

In addition, as noted in the Social Complex, the “Moscow Electronic School” and its “Exams” service with a large set of materials for self-study and personal recommendations from universities based on the Unified State Exam results of each child, collections of video lessons and video analyzes of Unified State Exam assignments from the best teachers in Moscow remain a help for graduates. all subjects, tips on managing emotions, psychological support for the Unified State Exam.