Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin signed a decree on the transfer of 30 percent of employees by employers to remote work from 5 to 28 October. This is reported on website mayor.

In particular, employers are obliged to transfer to telecommuting all employees over 65 years old and suffering from chronic diseases. An exception will be made by employees whose presence is critical for the functioning of the organization, the document says.

The requirements for the transition to remote work also do not apply to medical organizations, defense enterprises, Rosatom, Roskosmos and some other strategic industries.

The mayor said that after the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 infection, the dynamics of hospitalizations went up – more than five thousand per week.

At the same time, he expressed the hope that no more difficult decisions would have to be made in connection with the spread of the coronavirus.

In Russia, over the past day, 8,945 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in 85 regions. Most of the infected are in Moscow (2424), St. Petersburg (285) and the Moscow region (230). Since the beginning of the pandemic in Russia, 1,185,231 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus