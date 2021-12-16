The Moscow Department of Education and Science advised schoolchildren to go on New Year’s holidays ahead of schedule – from December 27 to January 9. On Thursday, December 16, reports Interfax…

It is clarified that the decision to postpone the start of the holidays will be made by the educational institutions themselves. Duty groups will be organized for primary school students from December 27 to 30. Kindergartens and colleges will continue to operate as usual. “This measure is aimed at strengthening the trend towards a decrease in morbidity in the city,” the department explained.

Earlier, a lunch served to high school students at Moscow school # 192 amused the Russians. The Internet community administration described the lunch as “aldente pasta chopped with an ax.”