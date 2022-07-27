The operational headquarters reported 3,673 new cases of coronavirus in Moscow per day

In Moscow over the past day revealed the maximum since February 3673 cases of infection with coronavirus. About this on Wednesday, July 27, reported on the website of the operational headquarters for the fight against infection.

A day earlier, on July 26, 2,037 new patients with COVID-19 were registered in the city. The increase was 80.3 percent.