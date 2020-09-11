Sv final day in Moscow revealed 698 new circumstances of coronavirus, that is the utmost since June 30. This was reported within the Telegram channel of the headquarters for the struggle in opposition to this an infection on Friday, September 11.

The every day progress within the capital was 0.3%. The day earlier than, 695 new contaminated individuals have been recognized in Moscow.

Over the previous 24 hours within the capital, 1256 sufferers have been discharged to get well from COVID-19, the variety of sufferers discharged for all the interval was 227 530. 9 sufferers died in a day, from the start of the epidemic – 4956 individuals.

For all the time of the pandemic in Moscow, 269,777 individuals have been contaminated with this virus.

All through Russia, 5504 new circumstances of COVID-19 have been recorded per day, 5734 sufferers have been cured, and 102 died.

On the eve of the Deputy Mayor of the capital, Anastasia Rakova, reported that inhabitants immunity to coronavirus within the metropolis has stabilized and is at about 20%.

